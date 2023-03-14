EDISON — The designer eyewear retailer Warby Parker has opened its ninth location in the Garden State.

The new shop in Menlo Park Mall opened its doors to the public on Mar. 11.

The company promotes itself as one that "offers high-quality eyeglasses, sunglasses, contacts, and eye exams at an affordable price."

Exclusive to the Menlo Park location, customers will be surrounded by colorful custom store artwork from New York City-based artist Eugenia Mello.

The retailer's other eight New Jersey locations are:

Cherry Hill (Cherry Hill Mall)

Hoboken

Montvale (The Shops at DePiero Farm)

Paramus (Garden State Plaza)

Princeton (Palmer Square)

Short Hills (The Mall at Short Hills)

Shrewsbury (The Grove at Shrewsbury)

Westfield

