Want to fix New Jersey? All you have to do is vote

John DiMaio is the leader of the Republicans in New Jersey. John understands that in order to motivate people to turn out and vote, the candidates have to offer solutions, energy, and enthusiasm about the future of our state.

There are several incumbents and challengers across the state who will be deserving of your vote as we work together to fix what the majority Democrats have broken over the past two decades.

Holding politicians accountable is critical and the political leader who deserves your vote will welcome transparency. School funding, the $10 billion surplus, and over-taxation at the local level. $5 billion for a rainy day, but the other half should be spent as a rebate after we get the schools in order. Property tax relief by funding schools.

John pointed out that the energy tax collected by the state actually belongs to the town where the dollars originate but very little of the more than a billion dollars ever gets back to the local community.

What you'll hear in the conversation is that the state government is broken. From my perspective, too many special interests and woke politicians pushing their personal agenda have crippled our state's ability to dig out from massive debt and unfunded future liabilities.

Over the next few months, I'll be introducing you to candidates in your area who want to fight for good government. We need real solutions and not just partisan talking points. Building a new majority with candidates who stand for common sense solutions is the beginning of our journey to turn NJ around.

In 2023, EVERY legislator is up for election so this is a great opportunity for your voice to be heard.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

