It's time to end the charade of mailing out endless paper and having people counting votes. The election went late into the night until election workers in some key battleground states either stopped counting, or stopped reporting results. There is no excuse for not using technology to ensure that every vote is actually counted.

Votes should not be thrown out over a missing piece of paper, a signature that is slightly off or having multiple ballots mailed to multiple addresses. How many deceased ballots were cast? How many fraudulent votes were cast by unscrupulous party operatives? How many votes were simply thrown away? We'll never know. What we do know is that thousands of NJ residents saw the chaos first hand with a mail-in vote only declared by our agenda-driven governor. This was certainly a test case for him to implement the same process when he stands for re-election in November 2021.

I say it's time to vote electronically through a secure app. I say it's time for a governor to declare the end of the antiquated paper process and modernize our system to make certain that every vote actually counts. It's a process that I've talked about before. It's a process that a new governor could test immediately. We already have the technology.

As I've written about in the past, when it comes to securing our nation from terrorists through the Global Entry Program, it's ALL electronic.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea.