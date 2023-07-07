New Jersey is in the middle of blueberry season, and state officials want to give you a free taste of what Garden State farmers are growing.

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture has announced that staff will be on hand at three Jersey Shore spots on July 10 to distribute free Jersey Fresh blueberries to visitors, while supplies last.

July is National Blueberry Month. Blueberries were New Jersey's No. 1 crop in 2022, with a production value of $69 million, according to NJDA. Farmers in New Jersey harvested 34 million pounds of blueberries last year.

On any given day, blueberry production in the state can be as high as 250,000 to 300,000 crates.

Blueberries will be available starting at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 10, at the following boardwalk locations:

🔵 Wildwood: End of East Schellenger Avenue, near Morey's Piers

🔵 Atlantic City: End of New York Avenue, near Rita's



🔵 Seaside Heights: Along the boardwalk



