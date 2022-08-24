WalletHub ranks NJ school districts 7th least equitable

The good news is, New Jersey's education system ranks 3rd among the nation's school systems. The bad news is, the Garden State has the 7th least equitable school districts in the United States.

You would think that the money would be spread more evenly.

According to Wallethub.com , "New Jersey has the 7th least equitable school districts in the U.S. overall, but some districts within the state are fairer than others. To find out where school funding is distributed most equitably, WalletHub scored 538 districts in New Jersey based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil."

Among those schools where the funding is distributed more fairly are the Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District, Bloomingdale School District and Mount Arlington School District.

Bringing up the bottom — where the funding is not the same — and there are the school districts of Avalon, Mountain Lakes and Millburn Township.

Why is funding distribution so important? WalletHub says "States that provide equitable funding to all school districts can help prevent poor students from having lower graduation rates, lower rates of pursuing higher education, and smaller future incomes than their wealthy peers."

Here's the top 10 most equitable NJ school districts, according to WalletHub:

Rank* School District Score Expenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary Schools per Pupil Income by School District 1 Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District 0.27 $19,800 $108,183 2 Bloomingdale School District 0.3 $21,938 $97,386 3 Mount Arlington Public School District 0.32 $22,417 $95,086 4 Carlstadt-East Rutherford Regional High School District 0.38 $24,147 $87,528 5 Byram Township School District 0.42 $19,387 $109,457 6 South Plainfield School District 0.98 $19,522 $108,244 7 Hazlet Township Public School District 1.18 $20,559 $105,479 8 Gateway Regional High School District 1.43 $25,208 $80,632 9 Bloomsbury Borough School District 1.53 $26,945 $75,333 10 Great Meadows Regional School District 1.62 $23,017 $94,176 And, the bottom 10 equitable school districts in NJ, also according to WalletHub: Rank* School District Score Expenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary Schools per Pupil Income by School District 529 Ho-Ho-Kus School District 117.05 $18,904 $230,682 530 Mendham Township School District 119.81 $26,342 $197,950 531 Franklin Lakes School District 121.78 $30,772 $178,794 532 Alpine School District 122.28 $34,529 $161,346 533 Saddle River School District 123.07 $33,091 $169,018 534 Northern Valley Regional High School District 123.72 $38,839 $142,226 535 Essex Fells School District 124.84 $23,817 $215,104 536 Millburn Township School District 145.98 $20,993 $250,000 537 Mountain Lakes Public School District 166.45 $30,521 $225,208 538 Avalon School District 187.07 $56,919 $120,000

