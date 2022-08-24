WalletHub ranks NJ school districts 7th least equitable

The good news is, New Jersey's education system ranks 3rd among the nation's school systems. The bad news is, the Garden State has the 7th least equitable school districts in the United States.

You would think that the money would be spread more evenly.
According to Wallethub.com, "New Jersey has the 7th least equitable school districts in the U.S. overall, but some districts within the state are fairer than others. To find out where school funding is distributed most equitably, WalletHub scored 538 districts in New Jersey based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil."
Among those schools where the funding is distributed more fairly are the Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District, Bloomingdale School District and Mount Arlington School District.
Bringing up the bottom — where the funding is not the same — and there are the school districts of Avalon, Mountain Lakes and Millburn Township.
Why is funding distribution so important? WalletHub says "States that provide equitable funding to all school districts can help prevent poor students from having lower graduation rates, lower rates of pursuing higher education, and smaller future incomes than their wealthy peers."
Here's the top 10 most equitable NJ school districts, according to WalletHub:
Rank*School DistrictScoreExpenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary Schools per PupilIncome by School District
1Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District0.27$19,800$108,183
2Bloomingdale School District0.3$21,938$97,386
3Mount Arlington Public School District0.32$22,417$95,086
4Carlstadt-East Rutherford Regional High School District0.38$24,147$87,528
5Byram Township School District0.42$19,387$109,457
6South Plainfield School District0.98$19,522$108,244
7Hazlet Township Public School District1.18$20,559$105,479
8Gateway Regional High School District1.43$25,208$80,632
9Bloomsbury Borough School District1.53$26,945$75,333
10Great Meadows Regional School District1.62$23,017$94,176

And, the bottom 10 equitable school districts in NJ, also according to WalletHub:

Rank*School DistrictScoreExpenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary Schools per PupilIncome by School District
529Ho-Ho-Kus School District117.05$18,904$230,682
530Mendham Township School District119.81$26,342$197,950
531Franklin Lakes School District121.78$30,772$178,794
532Alpine School District122.28$34,529$161,346
533Saddle River School District123.07$33,091$169,018
534Northern Valley Regional High School District123.72$38,839$142,226
535Essex Fells School District124.84$23,817$215,104
536Millburn Township School District145.98$20,993$250,000
537Mountain Lakes Public School District166.45$30,521$225,208
538Avalon School District187.07$56,919$120,000

For the full list, click here.

