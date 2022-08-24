WalletHub ranks NJ school districts 7th least equitable
The good news is, New Jersey's education system ranks 3rd among the nation's school systems. The bad news is, the Garden State has the 7th least equitable school districts in the United States.
|Rank*
|School District
|Score
|Expenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary Schools per Pupil
|Income by School District
|1
|Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District
|0.27
|$19,800
|$108,183
|2
|Bloomingdale School District
|0.3
|$21,938
|$97,386
|3
|Mount Arlington Public School District
|0.32
|$22,417
|$95,086
|4
|Carlstadt-East Rutherford Regional High School District
|0.38
|$24,147
|$87,528
|5
|Byram Township School District
|0.42
|$19,387
|$109,457
|6
|South Plainfield School District
|0.98
|$19,522
|$108,244
|7
|Hazlet Township Public School District
|1.18
|$20,559
|$105,479
|8
|Gateway Regional High School District
|1.43
|$25,208
|$80,632
|9
|Bloomsbury Borough School District
|1.53
|$26,945
|$75,333
|10
|Great Meadows Regional School District
|1.62
|$23,017
|$94,176
And, the bottom 10 equitable school districts in NJ, also according to WalletHub:
|Rank*
|School District
|Score
|Expenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary Schools per Pupil
|Income by School District
|529
|Ho-Ho-Kus School District
|117.05
|$18,904
|$230,682
|530
|Mendham Township School District
|119.81
|$26,342
|$197,950
|531
|Franklin Lakes School District
|121.78
|$30,772
|$178,794
|532
|Alpine School District
|122.28
|$34,529
|$161,346
|533
|Saddle River School District
|123.07
|$33,091
|$169,018
|534
|Northern Valley Regional High School District
|123.72
|$38,839
|$142,226
|535
|Essex Fells School District
|124.84
|$23,817
|$215,104
|536
|Millburn Township School District
|145.98
|$20,993
|$250,000
|537
|Mountain Lakes Public School District
|166.45
|$30,521
|$225,208
|538
|Avalon School District
|187.07
|$56,919
|$120,000
For the full list, click here.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only.
