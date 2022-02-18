Here’s a unique idea being proposed in Howell: a “Wall of Heroes” to celebrate Howell veterans.

It is the brainchild of Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond, who described the idea to CentralJersey.com.

If realized, the wall will have a television that shows photos of local veterans on a continuous loop, making it easier to update those photographs on a wall.

Some of the other things planned for the memorial are an American flag, a Howell flag, and a “missing man” table in honor of fallen, missing or imprisoned military service members. The table serves as the focal point of ceremonial remembrance.

A press release from the town says, "Howell Township is pleased to honor our military veterans with a commemorative sign in honor of their brave sacrifices to our country and a Wall of Heroes displaying each veteran's photograph."

According to Patch, all veterans and families of deceased veterans who were born or lived in Howell and encouraged to fill out the military memorial application form and submit to the Howell Township Manager's Office.

Richmond gave credit to Eagle Scout Brendan Mueller, who is doing a project about veterans, moving monuments to Soldier Memorial Park, for helping spur the idea.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner

9 of the nation’s most miserable cities are in New Jersey