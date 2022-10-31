Walk your pup to save seal pups in Brigantine, NJ

BRIGANTINE — Walk your dog and save the seals!

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine is hosting The Pup Strut, dogs lending a paw to help seal pups on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 17th Street and the beach from 9 to 11 a.m.

The cost is $25 per dog which includes a goodie bag for each pup with a commemorative MMSC “Cupid the Seal” bandana, a clip-on bag dispenser, and other cool surprises.

Same-day registrations are allowed so please plan on paying with cash (preferred) or a credit card. Also, allow yourselves enough time to register and fill out an event waiver prior to the walk start time.

Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. and the one-mile walk begins at 9:30 a.m.

Dogs can even get their photo with the MMSC mascot, “Luseal”!

Learn about the seals that visit our New Jersey beaches and how you can help keep them safe.

All dogs must be on a leash at all times. Dogs must be well-socialized to participate. All dogs must be in good health and current on all vaccinations.

Register at www.mmsc.org.

