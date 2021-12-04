NJSpotlightNews.org is reporting that Alden Global Capital, the second-largest owner of newspapers in this country has its sights set on the Press of Atlantic City.
The news organization says Alden "has been called a 'vulture capitalist' for its pattern of buying newspapers, then gutting newsrooms and selling off assets while chasing profits."
Uh oh.
The paper has been paired down a lot in recent years with staff departures being more and more common.
Here's more on the story:
We wish good things for the workers at the Press of Atlantic City who certainly deserve better than being bought out by a "vulture capitalist."
