NJSpotlightNews.org is reporting that Alden Global Capital, the second-largest owner of newspapers in this country has its sights set on the Press of Atlantic City.

The news organization says Alden "has been called a 'vulture capitalist' for its pattern of buying newspapers, then gutting newsrooms and selling off assets while chasing profits."

Uh oh.

The paper has been paired down a lot in recent years with staff departures being more and more common.

Here's more on the story:

We wish good things for the workers at the Press of Atlantic City who certainly deserve better than being bought out by a "vulture capitalist."

