VP beer throwing rant shows it’s time for unisex bathrooms in NJ (Opinion)

When I saw the video of Michael Smurro, the vice principal at Neptune Middle School in Neptune Township, throwing a cup of beer at a customer after his wife argued with customers over what appears to be a transgender woman using the ladies room at Fred & Ethel’s Lantern Light and Tavern in Smithville, my first thought was, why not just give them detention?

My next thought is one I'd talked about before back in 2017 when the governor of North Carolina signed the Public Facilities Privacy and Security Act into law, which forces people to use the bathroom of the sex they were born as. Why not just have unisex bathrooms? This is not about being "woke," this is purely convenience.

Picture a row of stalls with doors going all the way to the floor. You go in, lock the door, do what you gotta do, then come out, WASH YOUR HANDS and go about your business, now that your business is done.

It's been done before, I call your attention to the 90's legal drama "Ally McBeal" and the famous "bathroom dance." Unisex bathrooms were a part of the show and used in the law offices.

I spent three hours talking about this Tuesday on New Jersey 101.5 and shot down the multitude of arguments against it. When you're home, you don't mark your bathroom. If you're talking a child of the opposite sex to use the bathroom, you wouldn't; have to wait outside. You can go right in with them.

How many times have you gone to a concert or sporting event and seen the ladies' room line backed up to the next section while the men are moving swiftly to through their room? How many times have you been in the men's room only to have a woman come in and use it because the line was too long at the ladies' room?

I also had a man call in talking about how men are slobs when it comes to the bathroom, only to have several women counter with how they are no match for those who use the ladies' room.

Julia Scotti, a transgender comedian, wrote this blog regarding transgender rights in 2012, calling New Jersey one of the more progressive states in the country regarding transgender rights. Let's prove her point by making the changes to our bathrooms.

I know by my Twitter poll that you're not crazy about this idea but give it some thought and you may come around.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

