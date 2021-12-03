Virtual reality experience opens at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, NJ

PARAMUS — New Jersey is now home to another virtual reality offering.

Dreamscape, a virtual reality company based in Los Angeles, opened its first East Coast venue on Nov. 19 in partnership with AMC Theatres at the Westfield Garden State Plaza, bringing the company's free-roaming and free-flying virtual reality entertainment to the area.

"We're excited to bring Dreamscape virtual reality to the Greater New Jersey and New York metro area at Dreamscape AMC Garden State, offering moviegoers a futuristic adventure that takes entertainment to new heights," said Adam Aron, CEO and president of AMC Entertainment.

Dreamscape virtual reality adventure opens at Westfield Garden State Plaza. Photo Credit: Dreamscape

According to a media release, Dreamscape's virtual reality experiences utilize Hollywood storytelling mixed with the visceral excitement of great theme park rides to create adventures that offer a deep level of immersion.

"Dreamscape was founded to be a place where people make lifelong memories by exploring fantastical worlds with their friends and family," said Walter Parkes, co-founder and CEO of Dreamscape.

Dreamscape opens a virtual reality adventure at Westfield Garden State Plaza. Photo Credit: Dreamscape

Dreamscape's Paramus location will feature three of the company's most popular free-flying experiences: "Alien Zoo," "Curse of the Lost Pearl: A Magic Projector Adventure" and "DreamWorks Dragons: Flight Academy."



In "Alien Zoo," travelers will be able to play ball with exotic frogcats and pet majestic creatures, while working to escape the galaxy's greatest predator.

During "Curse of the Lost Pearl: A Magic Projector Adventure," guests will step through the screen to become part of a movie where they will be challenged to unlock clues, escape traps and work together to discover the secret of "The Lost Pearl."

In "DreamWorks Dragons: Flight Academy," people get to ride a dragon and swoop and swerve during a free-flying rescue mission to a secret world.

Dreamscape also has locations in Ohio, Texas, California and Dubai.

Tickets can be purchased at dreamscapeimmersive.com.

