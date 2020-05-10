Viral letter prohibiting NY from visiting NJ is bogus

This letter hit a few of my friends’ emails and social media last week and it looks really authentic. It claims to be from the Division of Health and Human Services of New Jersey and says that beginning May 10th, New Yorkers will be prohibited by law from visiting New Jersey. In case you were worried, it’s not true.

It looks pretty authentic with logos of a bunch of government agencies on the letterhead, but marginal grammar and an impossible mandate are dead giveaways that it’s a fake. Not to mention the fact that you can google the name that is the letter’s signatory, “Joan Klaudia” and “New Jersey” till the cows come home and you won’t find a connection.

Here’s the text of the letter. How many hints can you find that point to it’s inauthenticity?

As of 10 May 2020 there will be no New Yorkers allowed within the parameters of the state of New Jersey. This includes vehicles with New York license plates.

State troopers, local police and fire departments have been instructed to stop and ask pedestrians for a valid state identification. If this identification was not issued in the state of New Jersey, the persons will be taken into custody and escorted back to New York. This is to ensure curbing the spread of COVID-19. The exponential possibility of New Yorkers bringing the virus into the state of New Jersey at staggering numbers has become the forefront of the concerns of our governmental and administrative offices. This is the first time in history such barriers must be set. But as leaders of residents of the state of New Jersey, this is profoundly serious in our attempts to avoid a potential health crisis. New Jersey residents will be issued special identification documents for their under age children within the next 10 days. Thanking you in advance for your cooperation.

Joan A. Klaudia

State of New Jersey

Health and Human Services

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​