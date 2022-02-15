Parents can help fill some of the learning gaps created over the past two years by the coronavirus pandemic, and new videos featuring New Jersey teachers offer specific advice as to how this can be done.

The short videos released by JerseyCAN, a nonprofit advocating for high-quality schools, are the latest content of the group's NJ Kids Can't Wait parent initiative, which launched last fall. The campaign, in part, aims to support parents in their attempt to get their children back on track educationally.

"During this challenging moment for New Jersey families, we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to address students' needs," said Janellen Duffy, senior advisor for JerseyCAN.

The videos touch on easy ways for parents to engage their children in problem solving — what time you need to leave the house in order to arrive at soccer practice on time, for example — as well as reading comprehension and phonetics. Parents can also assist "their students," the videos say, by asking the right questions about their day.

The videos come on the heels of test results released in January by the New Jersey Department of Education, which showed the potential learning loss endured by students during the COVID-19 emergency. When tested in the fall of 2021, many students showed that they need "strong" or "some" support to catch up in mathematics and language arts.

