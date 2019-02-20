Video shows accused drugged driver killing dad, teen, gas station worker

WAYNE — A 29-year-old Glenwood man survived an apparent drug overdose and a high-speed crash that killed a father and his teenage son as well as a gas station attendant Tuesday morning on Route 23, authorities said.

Now he's facing a long list of charges as families grieve for the three innocent victims whose lives were wiped out without a moment's notice.

Authorities say Jason Vanderee was the behind the wheel of an out-of-control Honda Pilot that slammed into a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro that was fueling at the Delta gas station on the highway's northbound side. The impact killed the Fair Lawn father and son inside the Camaro — Jon Warbeck, 50, and Luke, 17.

Vanderee's car also plowed into the attendant, Lovedeep Fatra, 22, of Pequannock. The three were pronounced dead at the scene after police responded about 8:46 a.m.

A Ford Transit Van and a Nissan Rogue also were damaged.

Security footage of the crash, which New Jersey 101.5 is not sharing because of its graphic content, shows the Pilot speeding off the highway. The vehicle bounces off the curb and goes airborne as it crushes through the rear and top of the Camaro just as Fatra finishes closing the car's fuel tank cap.

Still from video showing moment before Wayne gas station crash on Feb. 19, 2019. (Sony Gujjar via Facebook)

The Pilot continues its deadly trajectory by knocking Fatra several yards into the air, barely missing the fuel pumps.

NBC New York, citing law enforcement sources, reported that Vanderee had to be revived with Narcan, an antidote to heroin overdose.

He was charged with three counts of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, three counts of first-degree death by auto while driving intoxicated within 1,000 feet of school property, three counts of second-degree death by auto, third-degree drug possession, and possession of hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia.

Vanderee was hospitalized at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson. He is expected to appear in Central Judicial Procession court in Paterson on Wednesday afternoon. Prosecutors plan to ask a Superior Court judge to keep Vanderee locked up pending trial.

