Video games that feature cool scenes of NJ

As someone whose idea of gaming is playing "Space Invaders" free on a cell phone, this is something I had never even thought about.

With all the advanced graphics in gaming did anyone ever add New Jersey scenes into video games? To give credit where credit is due, someone at northjersey.com thought about it, and answered it.

The answer is they sure did. Tons of New Jersey scenes in fact.

Just some random examples.

Tony Hawk’s Underground

Released in 2003 this skateboarding game’s lead character lives in and skates around suburban New Jersey. I had no idea!

X Games California 2023 - Day Three Getty Images loading...

Marvel’s Avengers

This game out four years ago has the Avengers doing battle with a criminal organization called Advanced Idea Mechanics at the group’s home base in New Jersey.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

This 2020 first-person shooter game has New Jersey featured in two maps, Boardwalk and Interchange. Then in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War a New Jersey mall is also featured.

Ivanko_Brnjakovic Ivanko_Brnjakovic loading...

Tomb Raider: Curse of the Sword

Did you know in this 2001 game Lara Croft visits Teterboro Airport. True story.

Assassins Creed III

Set in the 18th century, players can visit New Jersey when it was just a colony. Can I choose a butter churn as a weapon?

I guess having the idea that Pong was a good enough video game experience means I’ve really missed out. To see a lot more examples check out the original article on northjersey.com.

Play game with a joystick siriwitp loading...

Every Video Game Movie Ever Made, Ranked From Worst to Best

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.