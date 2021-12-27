Victim from Rutgers beaten, robbed on Christmas Eve, police say

NEW BRUNSWICK — Authorities are advising people to stay alert and walk in groups, following an alleged robbery on the street in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.

According to the Rutgers University Police Department, a male victim who is "affiliated with Rutgers" reported that he was assaulted by approximately five individuals while he was walking on Hamilton Street between High Street and Division Street. The attackers reportedly fled the area with the victim's personal property, RUPD said on Facebook.

The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident, which was reported to have occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on Dec. 24., authorities said. A description of the perpetrators wasn't issued.

On its post, RUPD reminded individuals to take reasonable safety precautions, including:

• Stay alert and attuned to people and circumstances around you;

• Report suspicious activity or persons to the police immediately;

• Walk in groups when traveling during late night hours.

RUPD provides escorts to students, faculty and staff upon request. Those in need of a security escort can contact the police communications center at 732-932-7211.

