NJ man walks into police HQ with hammer, admits church attack

💒 A religious statue outside a Verona church was smashed

💒 A man walked into police headquarters and surrendered

💒 He is no stranger to this type of crime, police say

VERONA — An Essex County Township man was arrested and charged after walking into the Verona police station early Saturday morning, and admitting he smashed a religious statue outside a church.

Police said Elliot Bennett, 41, walked into the lobby of police headquarters with a hammer in his possession, stating that he had just smashed a statue of Jesus Christ outside of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church on Lakeside Avenue.

Bennett was recognized by officers from past incidents of the exact nature and confirmed the damage at the church.

He was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief in connection with the vandalism but was released pending court.

