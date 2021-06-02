Vaccine push to NJ people of color is working (Opinion)

You’ve seen the ads: A Black or Brown person saying “Get the vaccine! It’s good for you! If I did it, you can too!”

They’ve been pulling out all the stops to try to get what they consider to be recalcitrant members of minority communities to get the COVID-19 jab. These communities all around New Jersey and, in fact, around much of the country, have shown to be less eager to get the vaccine than white people. And that’s gonna slow the journey to the number Phil Murphy and the powers that be have set for a goal.

At first, I thought these communities might be offended by these overt attempts to lure them into doing something they clearly don’t want to do, as if they don’t even understand what’s good for them. I know I would be. But I was wrong.

According to an article by the New Jersey Globe, Project ready, a social justice and advocacy group, is doing their best to convince people of color that whatever reasons they have for not wanting the COVID 19 Vaccine—mistrust of government, fear of side effects, etc—everyone should just shut up, step up and lift an arm to the needle.

According to Project Ready’s new poll, their outreach is working: The percentage of Black people willing to be vaccinated went up from 62% in February to 69% in May, Hispanic willingness has increased from 77% to 83%.

Interestingly, according to the article, their poll also shows that vaccinating children is a different story completely, with Black and Hispanic parents – 54% and 59% respectively – being more likely to vaccinate their children than white parents (39%).

As of this writing, 4.34 million New Jerseyans are fully vaccinated.

With Governor Murphy’s goal of vaccinating 4.7 million people in NJ, this push will definitely help the cause. And as we all know, Governor Murphy will get what he wants. No matter what he’s gotta do. Or to whom he’s gotta pander.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.