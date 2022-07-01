Updated bag policies at NJ concert venues in 2022
I went to Doobie Brothers last week at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden and their bag policy had some ladies losing their minds. Then I saw the same thing happen at Steely Dan at PNC Bank Arts Center last night.
Bags that weren't clear had to be 4.5"x6.5". Any bag larger than 4.5"x6.5" had to be clear and no larger than 12"x12"x6".
There was very little signage leading up to both the venues, so many of these ladies with their purses were clueless until they were about to go through security.
If you are planning to go to a show at either Freedom Mortgage Pavilion or PNC, make sure to bring the proper size bag!
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Jordan Jansson. Any opinions expressed are her own.
