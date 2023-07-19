Warren County Commissioner Jason Sarnoski joined us on Wednesday to discuss the cleanup and repairs critical to get Warren County moving again. Several roads are washed out leaving many homes with limited or no accessibility.

Jason has been on the job with JCP&L helping restore power to homes knocked out during the weekend storms. Jason gave credit to the state workers for stepping up immediately to help the damaged county. He thanked the governor for declaring a state of emergency to help create accessibility for funds to get the repairs done.

His advice to county residents is to document all damage around and on their property so they can begin to apply for reimbursements. He directed residents to go to the county website to get info regarding road closures and what to do next.

My friend Tim Howes who is the leader of the GOP in Somerset County joined us to discuss another local leader in Manville, Joe Lukac, who also stepped up to help residents during hurricane Ida in a big way.

As we have seen time and again in New Jersey, one day it's sunny and the next you're under several feet of water. Joe Lukac is the Manville council president. Instead of photo ops and walk throughs, Joe and his wife Sharon worked as volunteers to hand out relief supplies for residents in the aftermath of IDA.

Damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida in Hillsborough, N.J. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (Tim Larsen/New Jersey State Police) Damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida in Hillsborough, N.J. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (Tim Larsen/New Jersey State Police) loading...

Working and leading locally is what is needed and expected from municipal government. Too many local politicians use local elections to feed their own ego and ambition. Joe Lukac is a true definition of a public servant. Stepping up to help others and hold the position to provide for the community.

East Coast Weather An excavator removes mud and rocks from a roadway impacted by recent storms and flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) loading...

Joe joins other great local leaders like Jim Kerns, Jason Sarnoski and state Sen. Doug Steinhardt who have stepped up to serve the community. Over the next few months, I'll continue to bring you stories of great community leaders who are dedicated to public service.

Coming up soon, I'll be joining my friend, another great local leader, Mayor Matt Moench from Bridgewater at the Somerset Patriots ball park.

Check the website frequently for updated events and local leaders who I'm joining to spread the message of common sense.

