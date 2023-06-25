Unique, sarcastic pizza place opens in Margate, NJ and it looks crazy good

I know we hold a lot of investment in our pizza in New Jersey, some of us can be pizza purists. However, there’s something to be said about putting out-of-the-blue ingredients on a pie (except for you, pineapple, you’re NOT invited to my pizza party).

So when I first came across this pizza joint that just opened at 9702 Ventnor Ave in Margate, NJ, of course I was intrigued.

@tonyboloneys via Instagram @tonyboloneys via Instagram loading...

Tony Boloney’s not only serves one of our best foods, pizza, but leans in on one of New Jersey’s best traits, our attitude.

You’ll find profanity all over the menu, like this Pope Leo X Pizza slice described to have a “f*** ton of smoked cup and char pepperoni” on Instagram.

@tonyboloneys via Instagram @tonyboloneys via Instagram loading...

Or this one with smash burgers, dry & aged smoked mozzarella, smash sauce, dill pickle and caramelized onions that’s called the ‘I WILL F***IN’ SMASH YOU’ pie.

@tonyboloneys via Instagram @tonyboloneys via Instagram loading...

Can you get any more Jersey than that?

Some of the names don’t contain any curses but are still silly, I for one would definitely try this “Heart attack pizza” with Buffalo chicken Mac n cheese, bacon and cool ranch.

@tonyboloneys via Instagram @tonyboloneys via Instagram loading...

Is your mouth watering yet?

In addition to the Margate location, Tony Boloney’s also has locations in Atlantic City, Hoboken, Long Branch, and Jersey City.

They also have a food truck and are available for catering. You can learn more about that on their website.

@tonyboloneys via Instagram @tonyboloneys via Instagram loading...

There's more to Tony Baloney's than crazy pizza, it seems like a decent place to celebrate Taco Tuesday.

@tonyboloneys via Instagram @tonyboloneys via Instagram loading...

Plus they make subs, this one is known as the "Flying Guillotine," it's a sesame roll, shaolin garlic & chili sesame oil fried chicken or cauliflower, szechuan ranch, nori, smoked mozzarella and scallion.

@tonyboloneys via Instagram @tonyboloneys via Instagram loading...

And then there's the Miss Siam sub with rice noodle, pad Thai satay chicken, mushroom or ribeye, cilantro, peanut, jalapeño, sriracha-ranch, smoked mozzarella and sesame.

@tonyboloneys via Instagram @tonyboloneys via Instagram loading...

With a menu this wild that is so authentically Jersey, we should hope that their expansion throughout the state continues!

And is there anything better with pizza than a cold beer? Check out some of NJ's best brews below!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

