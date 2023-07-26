Advanced tickets now required at popular Union County, NJ pool park

🌊 Advanced tickets are required for a pool and a spray park in Union County

🌊 Tickets must be purchased in advance through a user-friendly platform

🌊 Having advanced tickets will hopefully cut down wait times

Starting next month, if you want to go to hang out at a popular pool or a spray park in Union County this summer, you’re going to need an entry ticket.

The Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Parks and Recreation have launched an online ticketing system for Walter E. Ulrich Memorial Pool in Rahway, and Wheeler Spray Park in Linden.

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 2, residents and visitors must purchase tickets in advance through a user-friendly platform to enter the pool or the spray park.

“We are excited to introduce this modern ticketing solution, which will significantly improve the way the public accesses our popular spray park and pool facilities,” Commissioner Chairman Sergio Granados said.

Wheeler Spray Park (County of Union) Wheeler Spray Park (County of Union) loading...

The goal is to simplify the ticket purchasing process and provide everyone with greater convenience while visiting the recreational sites, he added.

By scoring tickets in advance, visitors can avoid long wait times and gain prompt entry to the spray park and pool.

In response to the growing demand for more accessible and efficient ticketing services, the public will be given the opportunity to buy tickets one week in advance.

By adopting a week-by-week basis ticket release model, guests will then have the flexibility to plan their visits and secure their spot ahead of time, the County Commissioners and the Department of Parks and Recreation stated.

How do you purchase tickets?

County of Union County of Union loading...

There are two ways to purchase tickets. One, guests can scan a QR code on signage around the facilities, or two, they can visit here and follow these steps:

⚫ Select the location you want admission to on the left side

⚫ Select the admission date

⚫ Create a Rec 1 account or log into your existing account

⚫ Check off each individual’s name who will be attending. If an individual is not listed, please add them to your account

⚫ Click or Tap “Add to Cart”

⚫ Process the transaction

⚫ Have your ticket available on your phone or printed to show upon entry

For more information about the spray park and pool hours of operation, pricing, and guidelines, please visit the official Union County website.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom