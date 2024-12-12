NJ county runs out of money, can’t pay public safety workers this week

💲 Union County public safety workers will not be paid as scheduled

💲 County freeholders must pass a resolution to transfer funds

💲 County claims they do not have financial problems

Public safety workers for Union County's government were shocked to learn that they would not get paid this week.

The county says they were forced to delay paychecks until the end of the following week after the department ran out of money.

Union County government spends about $1.5 million a day. Its budget is funded through a share of property taxes that average about $2,000 a year per homeowner.

Budget has been 'depleted'

Workers in the public safety director's office, Office of Emergency Management and Emergency Medical Services were informed via a letter Tuesday obtained by New Jersey 101.5 their pay that was due Friday is delayed until Dec. 20. The payroll can be processed once a resolution is adopted by county commissioners, according to the letter.

"Unfortunately the department's budget has been depleted and until the transfer has been completed we cannot make any payments for payroll, expenses or otherwise," the letter from Director of Public Safety Dennis Burke says.

Ralph G. Froehlich Public Safety Building in Union County Ralph G. Froehlich Public Safety Building in Union County (Union County) loading...

County: Budget is fully funded

In a separate statement, County Manager Ed Oatman acknowledged the potential inconvenience of a delay in receiving a paycheck during the holidays. He assured workers that the county's budget is fully funded and the county is not having financial problems.

"This is a personnel matter that unfortunately has impacted the lives of several of our employees. Individual departments are responsible for managing their budgets and communicating the needs of their department in a timely manner so that adequate funds can be made available," Oatman wrote.

Oatman did not disclose the nature of the personnel matter. The payroll for other departments was not affected.

The commission is expected to vote on a transfer of funds at its Dec. 18 meeting, according to Oatman. The county has until 48 hours before the meeting starts to post an agenda to its website.

The union for Union County public safety employees, the New Jersey Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association (FMBA) on Thursday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa for the 2024 holiday season The annual New Jersey tradition is back for the 2024 holiday season, along with pet photos, special events, exclusive sensory sessions, and more. Malls are listed in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Must see Christmas attraction close by New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy