Two stabbed on Lakewood street, one suspect in custody, cops say

LAKEWOOD — Two people were stabbed during a fight on Sunday afternoon that left store windows shattered.

One person is in custody for the stabbing late Sunday afternoon on Clifton Avenue in downtown Lakewood, according to Lakewood Police. A photo posted by the Lakewood Scoop showed the incident happened in front of the Bagel Nosh restaurant near the Strand Theater.

Police did not disclose the reason for the fight or the identity of the individual arrested.

Police told the Scoop, which was first to report the incident, that store windows were broken during the fight and two people involved were assaulted with hot water.

The Scoop also reported that police may be looking for a second suspect.

