Two of the 10 fastest-growing cities in the U.S. are in New Jersey

We often hear news about people moving out of New Jersey; that annual moving company report that came out a couple of weeks ago said that New Jersey is the most moved out of state.

You don’t have to believe that, though. Forbes says that we’re not even in the top 10 of states people are leaving.

Therefore, it may come as a surprise to find out that two of the 10 fastest-growing cities in the country are right here in New Jersey.

According to Finance Buzz, both Newark and Jersey City are welcoming more residents.

Newark is the 10th fastest growing city; Finance Buzz says:

Newark saw its population rise 7.78%. Located just eight miles from Manhattan, Newark is an exciting place in its own right. Foodies will love it here, as many celebrity chefs own restaurants in the area, and the city is known for its Portuguese community restaurants. The public gardens are also worth checking out.

Jersey City ranks sixth on the fastest-growing list; here’s how Finance Buzz describes the Hudson County town:

From 2019 to 2022, the population in Jersey City jumped 9.38%. In this city’s Liberty State Park, you get views of three icons of American culture: The Manhattan skyline, the Statue of Liberty, and Ellis Island.

Finance Buzz says that Port St. Lucie, FL is the fastest-growing city in America; it grew 14.84% from 2019-22.

In second place was North Las Vegas, followed by Huntsville, Alabama, and Orlando, Florida. Frisco, Texas is fifth; its population grew 9.53%. Irvine, California, was seventh, Gilbert, Arizona, eighth, and Buffalo, New York (now known as “Wide Right, New York") is ninth.

