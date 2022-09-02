Two-car crash in Tinton Falls, NJ Thursday night kills both drivers
TINTON FALLS — Authorities on Friday morning were not yet releasing the names of two drivers who died after their vehicles collided at the intersection of two Monmouth County routes Thursday night.
According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, their personnel and Tinton Falls police responded just after 7 p.m. Thursday to the area of Shafto Road, or County Route 547, and Asbury Avenue, County Route 16.
There, prosecutors said they found a 2005 Ford Freestyle driven by a 52-year-old Brick Township woman and a 2021 Audi S6 with a 36-year-old Manalapan man behind the wheel.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities, but the man was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center before he too was pronounced deceased.
Neither vehicle was carrying any passengers. The nature of the drivers' fatal injuries was not disclosed.
Prosecutors said the motorists' identities were being "temporarily withheld" to allow next of kin to be notified.
The crash is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or Tinton Falls police at 732-542-4422.
Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com
