Turnpike, Parkway stop taking cash during COVID-19 outbreak

The New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway became the latest toll roads to temporarily stop accepting cash payments.

Tolls will only be paid electronically starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday "as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19," according to a statement from the Turnpike Authority, which oversees both roadways.

Vehicles without E-ZPass can drive through toll plazas without stopping and an invoice will be sent to the registered owner of the vehicle. No additional administrative fees will be charged.

The Port Authority stopped taking cash payments on Sunday night at the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln and Holland tunnels while the Pennsylvania Turnpike stopped accepting cash several weeks ago.

Cash is still acceptable payment on the Atlantic City Expressway; the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Commodore Barry and Betsy Ross bridges; and the bridges of the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, including crossings on Route 1 and Route 78.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5