Tuesday NJ weather: Some sun, some clouds, probably dry

As I've mentioned, this week's weather forecast features a little something for everyone. Tuesday's forecast is shaping up to be mild and dry. Wednesday and Thursday will be significantly warmer and more humid, but with scattered rain. And then a big cooldown hits Friday. Air conditioning or open windows? Sweater or t-shirt? Umbrella or sunglasses? Let's jump into the details!

I'm actually more optimistic about Tuesday's forecast than I had been. Monday trended slightly warmer than expected, and I've bumped up my Tuesday high temperatures to compensate. We're starting out in the 60s Tuesday morning, with clear cool spots in NW NJ and the Pine Barrens (some upper 50s). Thermometers should reach about 75 to 80 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Typical for this time of year, accompanied by mixed sunshine and clouds. Nothing to complain about there!

I opted to call Tuesday's weather probably dry. A couple of forecast models hint at sprinkles in northern New Jersey at some point. But most of the state looks bone-dry, and even those raindrops should remain brief and light.

Our weather will remain quiet for Tuesday night, with patchy fog possible. Lows dip into the mid 60s by Wednesday morning.

You might need to flip on the air conditioner again for Wednesday. It will be quite a bit warmer and more humid, with high temps bumping into the mid 80s. We'll enjoy partly sunny skies and dry weather during the day. Looks like a decent beach day — although a moderate risk of rip currents is posted for Tuesday, hopefully the surf will be calmer for Wednesday's summery weather.

A batch of scattered showers and thunderstorms will pass through New Jersey Wednesday evening — no earlier than 6 p.m. There is a decent chance those raindrops fizzle before reaching NJ's southern shore. It's just a brief hit of rain. And again, given the nighttime timing, hopefully it doesn't impact any plans.

We'll get one more unseasonably warm day on Thursday, with highs ranging from around 80 degrees (North Jersey) to near 90 (South Jersey). At some point, a cold front will arrive, introducing rain and a cooldown to the Garden State. I'm thinking the best timing for that will be Thursday afternoon and evening, but that's subject to wiggle. (One model shows frontal passage as early as 10 a.m. Thursday.)

In any case, Friday will be a very different weather day. No more 80s — thermometers will only reach about 70 degrees Friday afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a stiff on-shore breeze at 10 to 20 mph.

As for the weekend... Well... Sigh... They can't all be winners.

I am seeing scattered rain for much of Saturday. Although, if we can catch breaks of sun at some point, and temperatures reach the 80-degree mark, it won't be a total loss.

Sunday looks better. Certainly warmer, in the lower to mid 80s. And generally drier — although there could still be some rain around, especially in South Jersey.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.