Tuesday NJ weather: From fog to sun, warming up, limited rain chances

Bottom Line

Monday was a stormy, soggy day across New Jersey — just what the "drought doctor" ordered. But not everyone got soaked. Rainfall totals ranged from a measly Trace (West Cape May) to an impressive 5.77" (Surf City). There are no residual flooding issues around the state here on Tuesday morning.

Rain will not be nearly as big a factor on Tuesday. But it's not a completely dry forecast either.

A weak cold front will lead to some changes Tuesday night into Wednesday. First, a limited chance of a shower, mainly in North Jersey. Second, clearing skies. And third, drier air and lower humidity.

So we'll fall into pleasant — although hot — summer weather for Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next rain chance will come along at the end of the week. But once again, it looks pretty limited.

Tuesday

Radar is all clear Tuesday morning. But we are battling some thick fog. That is not surprisingly, given the abundant ground-level moisture leftover from Monday's rain. Visibility is below a quarter-mile in spots, so you may need to take it slow. Fog and low clouds should largely mix out by the 9 a.m. hour.

The rest of Tuesday will feature mixed sun and clouds. High temperatures will be seasonably warm, in the lower to mid 80s.

We fall out of the fetch of deep moisture, so dew points and humidity levels will continue to slide backward. You may notice some stickiness to the air, but it will be less stifling and more comfortable than Monday.

There is a chance of rain Tuesday. But only a little one. A few showers and thunderstorms may pop in the afternoon or evening hours. Best chance of raindrops will be in North Jersey, along and north of Interstate 78. (I have included a shower chance throughout the state, just in case.) There could be a localized area of heavy rain, which dumps an inch in a short period of time. But again, the vast majority of New Jerseyans should remain high and dry.

Skies should clear behind that weak front Tuesday night. High temperatures should average upper 60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday

I have dubbed Wednesday the nicest day of the week. Mainly due to lovely low humidity. (Dew points may descend into the 50s away from the coast.) But also because the forecast contains lots of sunshine, dry weather, and seasonable warm temperatures.

High temperatures on Wednesday will reach about 85 to 90 degrees. The beaches will be a bit cooler, closer to 80.

Thursday

Thermometers will get cookin' again later this week, climbing to about the 90-degree mark on Thursday. It will be mostly sunny and calm.

Some forecast models are painting an isolated late-day shower on Thursday. But I am not convinced enough to include it in my "official" on-air forecast just yet.

Friday

Fueled by a strong southwesterly breeze, I suspect Friday may become NJ's hottest day of the week. High temperatures surge into the lower 90s, under partly sunny skies.

Our next chance of rain will crop up Friday too, as a cold front arrives. But this one falls into the "don't expect much" category. Limited spotty thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon. They look very much hit or miss.

The Weekend & Beyond

A few more showers and thunderstorms may dot the Garden State over the last weekend of August. But the timing and spread of that rain is clear as mud right now. It does not look like a widespread thing. Nor anything close to a total washout. Just something to watch, as outdoor plans develop.

Early next week is trending very warm, but dry. Next chance of widespread soaking rain is at least a week away.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Spirit Halloween is back: Here's where to find them in NJ A list of towns throughout New Jersey where you can find Spirit Halloween stores for 2022. Towns are listed in alphabetical order. Click or tap on the town names for more details.