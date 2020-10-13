Tuesday NJ weather: Drying out and slowly clearing, as Delta’s remnants exit

The Bottom Line

The remnants of Delta are (almost) outta here. We still have some damp and dreary weather for early Tuesday, followed by slow improvements. Mother Nature will flip the forecast switch back to dry and pleasant weather for a few days, before our next potential soaker arrives on Friday.

Tuesday

New Jersey's top rainfall total over the last 36 hours: over 3.67" at West Creek, Ocean County. Top wind gust: 42 mph at Sea Girt, Monmouth County. Yes, we needed the rain after a mainly dry month. But that wet weather was pretty nasty. (Especially for those of us who developed a leak in their roof and ceiling among the deluge... Drip, drip, drip...)

As of this writing (5:30 a.m.), we're almost done. There are still some areas of rain and drizzle, along with patchy moderate fog around. As a cold front shoves Delta's remnant low farther out to sea, drier weather will resume. South Jersey will be dry by mid-morning. Central, coast, and northwest by late morning. And northeastern New Jersey will be the last to clear out, with raindrops potentially lasting into the early afternoon.

Dry air will be slow to arrive, and skies will be slow to clear. I'm optimistic we'll get hints of sunshine Tuesday afternoon, before really clearing out Tuesday night.

Temperatures overnight will be highly dependent on how quickly the air dries out. I've put forecast lows on either side of 50 degrees overnight — although if dew points plummet faster than expected, there could be widespread 40s around for Wednesday morning. Chilly!

Wednesday

As we approach the midpoint of October, normal high temperatures across New Jersey are descending through the mid 60s. So, with that benchmark in mind, 70+ degrees is pretty warm this time of year.

Wednesday will be a pleasant, dry day with mostly sunny skies and highs near 70. Not a complaint to be found.

Thursday

The warmest day of the week, as highs surge into the mid 70s. Abundant sunshine will join a stiff southerly breeze (10 to 20 mph). Clouds will start to increase Thursday evening — but again, no problems here.

Friday

Our next storm system will be a slow-moving cold front, set to arrive mid-morning Friday. That will drive in another period of soaking wet weather, with up to an inch of rain falling through Friday Midnight. At the moment, modeled rainfall is not high enough to ring any flooding alarm bells.

In addition to the wet weather, Friday will turn cooler too. We should hit a "high" temperature in the lower 60s Friday morning, before thermometers slide back into the 50s through Friday afternoon.

Saturday & Beyond

Definitely on the cool side Saturday, with 40s in the morning and about 60 for a high in the afternoon. Sunshine will help to cut through the chill.

The rest of the weekend looks fine, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures for Sunday and beyond. The next rain chance down the road should arrive around mid-week next week.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.