Tuckerton cops in the line of fire — #BlueFriday

As long as we've been honoring cops on #BlueFriday, I've been repeating the point that there is no such thing as a "routine" traffic stop. Late last week, a stop in Tuckerton, NJ was no different.

Schools were locked down in Tuckerton and Little Egg Harbor after prosecutors say a man, who was a passenger in a car that was stopped by police, got out and started shooting at the cops. According to the Ocean County Prosecutors Office, that same man, Miguel Angel Villegas, was arrested Thursday night at Penn Station in New York.

The incident is still under investigation, but the elements of the story will leave you scratching your head. Police released images of a man riding a large tricycle, then allegedly escaping into an Uber.

However the details are sorted out, one thing remains clear. The Tuckerton Police did their job and showed that when cops pull over a car, they never know what they will encounter. This time it was gunfire.

Today we're honoring all the men and women of the Tuckerton PD who continue to act to keep the public safe from dangerous criminals. Thankfully they are ready, willing and able to face the everyday dangers of the job. Nothing routine about being a cop.

