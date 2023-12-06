Trump skipping debate: Christie’s chance to shine?

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will take the stage Wednesday night in Alabama with three other GOP candidates for president.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis all met the Republican National Committee's requirements to be on stage for the fourth debate of the primary election.

Former President Trump, although qualified, has largely ignored the debates. His reasoning is sound: After all, he's ahead by 30 plus points in many polls and is leading Joe Biden in some key swing states.

"This as political experts around the country -- Democrats and Republicans -- are digesting a New York Times-Siena poll that has Trump beating Biden is five of six key battleground states. Trump was ahead of Biden by a range of 4 to 10 points in Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Only Pennsylvania, where Trump led by 4, was within the margin of error of 4.4 to 4.8...." - CBS NEWS REPORT

New Jersey 101.5 news anchor Eric Scott and I spoke about Chris Christie's strategy to open the show Wednesday morning.

I was also joined by Karoline Leavitt who is the spokeswoman for Make America Great Again Inc.

That's Trump's SuperPAC raising tens of millions to help get the Republican message spread across the nation. Karoline has a unique perspective having defeated Governor Christie's former staffer Matt Mowers in the 2022 Congressional primary in New Hampshire.

You can watch the debate live at 8 p.m. eastern here

