Trump goofs off during National Anthem

According to a report by the Miami Herald, President Donald Trump was caught on video goofing off during our National Anthem. It happened at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach during a Super Bowl watch party.

Trump, who long criticized NFL players who chose not to stand for the anthem, did stand, but not only never places his hand over his heart he fidgets, adjusts a chair, adjusts his jacket, and conducts an imaginary orchestra.





He is flanked by Melania Trump and son Barron, both of whom stood respectfully with hands placed over hearts. Of course his supporters will excuse Trump’s behavior when they would excoriate anyone else for doing the same thing. We are living in a time when we are half country and half cult.

