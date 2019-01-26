A dozen immigrant workers at one of President Donald Trump's golf clubs in New York who are in the U.S. illegally were fired this month even though managers knew about their legal status for years, a lawyer for the workers said Saturday.

As the president railed against immigrants coming into the country illegally during the government shutdown, a manager at the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County called a dozen immigrant workers into a room one by one Jan. 18 and fired them, said lawyer Anibal Romero.

Many of them had worked at the club for a dozen or more years, he said, and managers knew they had submitted phony documents but looked the other way.

The firings come after workers at the Trump club in Bedminster came forward last month to say managers there had hired them knowing they were in the country illegally, and had even helped one obtain phony documents.

The crackdown at the New York club was first reported by the Washington Post.

"We are making a broad effort to identify any employee who has given false and fraudulent documents to unlawfully gain employment. Where identified, any individual will be terminated immediately," the president's son, Eric Trump, said in a statement to the Post.

“They said absolutely nothing. They never said, ‘Your social security number is bad’ or ‘Something is wrong,’ ” one worker, who was hired eight years ago, told the Post. “Nothing. Nothing. Until right now.”

In a statement to New Jersey 101.5, Romero called on federal authorities to "investigate the criminal activities of Donald Trump and his properties."

Donald Trump, his people and his companies have been abusing the law through coercion, procurement of false documents and, in some cases, physical abuse. The Trump operation is a criminal enterprise that knowingly broke the law. The workers have done nothing wrong but work hard while the club can break the law with impunity. This must stop, America must pay attention, and the proper authorities must investigate.