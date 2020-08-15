Trump gets backing of NYPD union, touts law-and-order message in NJ

BEDMINSTER — Seeking to amplify his law-and-order message, President Donald Trump on Friday told hundreds of New York Police Department officers that “no one will be safe in Biden’s America" if the former Democratic vice president defeats him in November.

“This guy has been taking your dignity away and your respect," Trump said of former Vice President Joe Biden. “And I'm telling you on Nov. 3 you're going to be getting it back."

