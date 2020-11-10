One thing we know about President Donald Trump is that he, like Dylan Thomas, does "not go gentle into that good night." In the words of Tom Petty, "He Won't Back Down" and that's good because also in the words of Tom Petty, "I need to know."

Once and for all the country needs to know that we know who actually won this presidential election.

This whole election process makes me want to take a shower. It just made me feel dirty from the beginning about the way it was and continues to be handled. Under the cloak of COVID-19, we were not allowed to go to the voting machines. Fortunately, we were still allowed to stand in six-hour motor vehicle lines.

Millions of ballots were mailed out to people both living and dead. My mother-in-law, who passed away two years ago, received a ballot. What could possibly go wrong? New Jersey was quickly called for former Vice President Joe Biden even though I continue to take calls at night from people right here in New Jersey saying their vote wasn't counted. The reasoning here is that New Jersey is so overwhelmingly Democrat that whatever votes didn't get counted for President Trump wouldn't make a difference. Tell that to the Trump supporters who blocked the highway.

That's like saying the Eagles always beat the Giants, so why bother going to Sunday's game? Speaking of Philadelphia, why did Trump's people have to go to court simply to have Republicans monitor the vote counting?

If I were President Trump, seeing the reaction of all those who love him, from the thousands who came to Wildwood on a cold January day, knowing they wouldn't get to see him but just wanted to be there to all who showed up at all of his rallies, sometimes six a day across the country, I'd want to know the truth. He deserves to know the truth. We deserve to know the truth.

Let's get the actual vote count everywhere before we name a president. This way there can be no doubt from either side and maybe just maybe we can go back to the idea of living together peacefully as Americans, or at least not spend the holidays arguing over politics.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

