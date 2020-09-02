Trump digs at Booker, again, over low-income housing

President Donald Trump again brought up New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker as a part of accusations that former Vice President Joe Biden would ruin suburban communities if elected president this November.

Trump made the accusation during a Monday night interview on the Fox News Channel.

"You have this beautiful community in the suburbs, including — women. Right? Women. They want security. I ended where they built low income housing project right in the middle of your neighborhood. I ended it. If Biden gets in, he already said, it's gonna go at a much higher rate than ever before and you know who's going to be in charge of it? Cory Booker — that's gonna be nice," Trump said in a sit-down with Fox News personality, Laura Ingraham.

A few weeks earlier Trump tweeted a similar accusation, tagging the Fox News TV morning show, "Fox and Friends.'

"The 'suburban housewife' will be voting for me. They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood. Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge!" Trump said August 12 on Twitter, also tagging Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.

“Donaled, your racism is showing. -Cory,” Booker tweeted back, correcting the spelling of his name while adding his own misplaced "e" in the president's first name.

In both cases, the president was referring to his administration's July move to repeal the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule instituted during President Barack Obama's administration. A White House news release said the move would protect suburbs and preserve the "American Dream."

Critics, including U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., questioned the impact such a move would have on housing equity among residents of different racial and ethnic backgrounds.

On Twitter, Murphy called the president a "proud, vocal segregationist.”

"Just because people are poor doesn’t mean they’re bad. That’s obvious to most, but not to bigots like Donald Trump," former HUD secretary and one-time Democratic presidential hopeful, Julián Castro tweeted in response to the July announcement.

After Trump's interview clip made the rounds Tuesday, the hashtag "Cory Booker headlines" began trending on Twitter, with both made up and real instances of the former Newark mayor helping neighbors and solving problems.

On Biden's campaign website, under a detailed housing platform, one section mentions the Democrat's intent to "Eliminate local and state housing regulations that perpetuate discrimination."

The section continues that if elected president, Biden would enact legislation requiring any state receiving federal dollars through the Community Development Block Grants or Surface Transportation Block Grants to develop a strategy for inclusionary zoning, as proposed in the HOME Act of 2019 by Majority Whip Clyburn and Booker.

Directly above that mention, Biden's campaign site also listed support to enact Clyburn and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s Legal Assistance to Prevent Evictions Act of 2020 to protect tenants from eviction.

As of Tuesday, there did not appear to be any further mention of Booker on the housing platform of the campaign website.

Below is the second part of Trump's interview with Laura Ingraham:

More from New Jersey 101.5: