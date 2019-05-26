Truck driver runs from NJ crash involving downed pole, cops say

PARAMUS — The driver of a tractor trailer ditched his truck and ran from the scene of a crash on Route 17 Sunday afternoon that involved a downed utility pole, according to Paramus Police.

There was also a transformer explosion amid the accident, near the former K-Mart shopping center near Linwood Ave. around 1:30 p.m., police said.

As of 4 p.m., there was no word on the driver's location or identity.

Rt. 17 southbound right and center lanes remained closed between Linwood Ave. in Ridgewood and Glen Ave. in Paramus, due to the downed pole and wires, according to state DOT officials.

