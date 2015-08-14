Trio in Camden had $200K of meth & heroin, cops say

CAMDEN — A trio was busted Thursday with about $200,000 worth of heroin and methamphetamine, according to the Camden County prosecutor's office.

Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo said the three men — Wilguin Cruz, 38, of Camden, Willy Quezada-Jimenez, 30, of Marlton, and Emanuel Jimenez, 29, of Philadelphia — have been charged in connection with a Camden drug trafficking organization.

Authorities executed a search warrant around 10:45 a.m. at a shipping business at on River Road in Camden and seized four pounds of methamphetamine, 1,939 stamp bags of heroin, 11.5 ounces of unpackaged heroin, a vial of liquid Fentanyl, various drug paraphernalia and small quantities of cocaine and pills, according to the prosecutor's office.

Also seized were a 2010 GMC Arcadia and two loaded large capacity magazines.

Authorities say the bust was the result of a five-month investigation. The announcement from the prosecutor's office didn't say how authorities honed in on the business, or name it.

Cruz, Quezada-Jimenez and Jimenez are each charged with two first-degree counts of maintaining a drug production facility, two first-degree counts of drug distribution, two second-degree counts of conspiring to distribute drugs, two third-degree counts of drug possession and one fourth-degree weapons offense.

All three were remanded to the Camden County Jail in lieu of bail totaling $1.6 million.

The prosecutor's office said officials from Homeland Security Investigations have been notified since all three were determined to be from the Dominican Republic and are residing in the United States illegally.