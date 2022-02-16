TRENTON — A 38-year-old city resident has been charged with murder and weapons offenses in connection with a fatal stabbing early Tuesday morning.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday announced charges against Tahira Young, who allegedly stabbed her on-again/off-again boyfriend and was detained at the scene of the crime.

Trenton police were dispatched to an apartment in the 200 block of East Hanover Street at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Feb. 15. They located the victim, identified as 37-year-old Trenton resident Antwone Barnes, with a stab wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The prosecutor's office has filed a motion to detain the defendant pending trial.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.