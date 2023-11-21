According to a recent study, Mercer County is a good place to be if you want to advance your career.

The data was crunched by Commercial Search, and it ranked the top 30 metros for career development.

To reach their conclusions, they looked at 10 metrics that were split into two broad categories — 1) education, which included data on average graduation rates, student-to-teacher ratio and the quality of universities within each metro area, and 2) labor market conditions, including job mobility, percentage of high-skill jobs and unemployment rates.

When all was said and done, the Trenton/Princeton metropolitan statistical area was deemed to be second in the entire nation for career development, behind only San Jose, CA.

Some of the reasons Trenton/Princeton ranked so high:

⚫ Trenton-Princeton had the best student-to-teacher ratio within the ranking at 9 students per faculty member, outperforming other Ivy League-hosting metro areas such as Boston (#3), Providence, R.I. (#8) or New York (#22) in this category.

⚫ With roughly 47 training establishments for every 100,000 residents within the metro area preparing local talents for future career success, the Trenton-Princeton metro area placed 2nd for this metric.

⚫ Trenton-Princeton also ranked 2nd for its college graduation rate with 84.7% of its full-time students completeing a 6-year degree/certification.

⚫ The New Jersey metro area was the 3rd-highest educational spender on the list, as it boasted average yearly instructional expenditures of around $29,000 per student.

⚫ Trenton-Princeton had the 3rd-highest job mobility for high-skill workers at 4.9%.

⚫ 38.9% of the metro’s employed population is currently working in a job requiring a higher-qualification – 4th-highest share on the list.

That’s a nice feather in the cap of the capital city (even though the Princeton part of the metro helped greatly), beating out other tech hubs.

