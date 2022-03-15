TRENTON — City resident Omar Feliciano-Estremera pleaded guilty before a federal judge on Tuesday regarding his involvement in a string of armed robberies in 2019.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, the 44-year-old and his conspirator targeted businesses in Union County and Mercer County, as well as Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The defendant admitted to conspiring to commit eight robberies, and aiding and abetting three robberies.

According to officials, Feliciano-Estremera acted as the getaway driver for Gabriel Lopez, who is now deceased, during the incidents in May and June of 2019. While fleeing the scene of a robbery in Union County, Lopez fired a gun at passing witnesses after being picked up by Feliciano-Estremera, police said.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 18.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

