Trenton, NJ man admits role in string of armed robberies

Trenton, NJ man admits role in string of armed robberies

Hemera Technologies, ThinkStock

TRENTON — City resident Omar Feliciano-Estremera pleaded guilty before a federal judge on Tuesday regarding his involvement in a string of armed robberies in 2019.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, the 44-year-old and his conspirator targeted businesses in Union County and Mercer County, as well as Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The defendant admitted to conspiring to commit eight robberies, and aiding and abetting three robberies.

According to officials, Feliciano-Estremera acted as the getaway driver for Gabriel Lopez, who is now deceased, during the incidents in May and June of 2019. While fleeing the scene of a robbery in Union County, Lopez fired a gun at passing witnesses after being picked up by Feliciano-Estremera, police said.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 18.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts

Over the past few years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.

In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.

Others cases are still pending, including some court delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Filed Under: Crime, Mercer County, Trenton, Union County
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top