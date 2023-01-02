Police: Trenton man, 23, killed in three-vehicle Route 1 crash

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A 23-year-old Mercer County man was killed in a three-vehicle crash very early Saturday, police said.

Malachi Marseille, of Trenton, was driving a Toyota Camry southbound on Route 1, when he lost control near Greenview Avenue, according to South Brunswick police.

The Camry hit two other vehicles and a utility pole around 12:21 a.m., police continued.

Marseille was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police did not disclose on Monday whether any of the other people involved were injured.

Recently deadly crash

About a week earlier, South Brunswick police responded to a separate, fatal crash not far from Route 1.

A Dodge Charger had been fleeing the scene of an undisclosed crime on Dec. 23, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, when it was involved in a crash with three other vehicles.

Three other people were injured in that crash, at the intersection of Beekman Road and Old Beekman Road, police previously said.

A male rear-seat passenger in the Dodge was found dead by responding officers, while the others from that car ran away.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

