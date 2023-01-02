Police: Trenton man, 23, killed in three-vehicle Route 1 crash
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A 23-year-old Mercer County man was killed in a three-vehicle crash very early Saturday, police said.
Malachi Marseille, of Trenton, was driving a Toyota Camry southbound on Route 1, when he lost control near Greenview Avenue, according to South Brunswick police.
The Camry hit two other vehicles and a utility pole around 12:21 a.m., police continued.
Marseille was pronounced dead shortly after.
Police did not disclose on Monday whether any of the other people involved were injured.
Recently deadly crash
About a week earlier, South Brunswick police responded to a separate, fatal crash not far from Route 1.
A Dodge Charger had been fleeing the scene of an undisclosed crime on Dec. 23, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, when it was involved in a crash with three other vehicles.
Three other people were injured in that crash, at the intersection of Beekman Road and Old Beekman Road, police previously said.
A male rear-seat passenger in the Dodge was found dead by responding officers, while the others from that car ran away.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
