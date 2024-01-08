NJ bishop remains hospitalized during trip to Rome

🔵 Trenton Bishop David O'Connell suffers a heart attack in Rome

🔵 The bishop was on a pilgrimage with 20 priests

🔵 He remains in a hospital in Rome

The leader of the Catholic Diocese of Trenton is resting comfortably at a hospital in Rome after suffering a heart attack while on a pilgrimage with 20 priests on Jan. 3., according to the diocese’s newspaper, The Trenton Monitor.

The 68-year-old Bishop David M. O’Connell was admitted to Santo Spirito Hospital after suffering a heart attack. He underwent surgery for an artery that was completely clogged. Hours later, he asked for prayers and said he was doing well, The Trenton Monitor reported.

The Bishop became ill before the start of a pilgrimage he was leading for 20 priests of the Diocese.

Prior to the heart attack, O’Connell had attended Pope Francis’ general audience in the Vatican’s Paul VI audience hall.

