TRENTON — A city police officer stopped a knife attack early Saturday morning by shooting the stabber, prosecutors said.

Police were called just before 2 a.m. to the 1000 block of South Clinton Avenue to deal with a street fight.

Police said a man with a knife was stabbing two men who were trying to hold him back from the fight.

Prosecutors said the man ignored the officer's commands and was shot.

One of the stabbed victims had to undergo emergency surgery. The other victim and the suspect were listed in stable condition at Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office continues to investigate the shooting. No criminal charges had been announced late Saturday morning.

