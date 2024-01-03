Travel & Leisure says this is the best place to live in New Jersey

New Jersey has a lot to offer when it comes to settling down; from the bucolic in South Jersey to the hustle and bustle of North Jersey, from the Shore to the Pine Barrens. So, it’s kind of a fool’s errand to determine the absolute best place to live. But Travel & Leisure did it.

To compile the rankings, T&L talked to local real estate agents to find out what the most desirable places were.

After they gathered all the intel, T&L said the best place to live in New Jersey is Jersey City.

T&L said that Jersey City has….

postcard-perfect views of the Manhattan skyline. The city has grown incredibly in the past 15 years, from sleek high-rises along the waterfront to the trendy bars and restaurants that have popped up along its historic, tree-lined streets.

Travel & Leisure recommends,

For jaw-dropping views of the Big Apple and convenient public transportation options, consider settling in Newport, while Paulus Hook offers classic brownstone buildings, quiet streets, and top-notch dining.

Here are the rest of the top 5:

2️⃣ Hoboken

This former industrial port town across from midtown Manhattan is now a trendy destination with sidewalk coffee shops, bars, and diverse architecture spanning 1800s brownstones, classic row houses, and sleek waterfront high-rises.

3️⃣ Princeton

Princeton may be a small town, famous for its Ivy League university, but it also draws new residents with its robust jobs market and proximity to Philadelphia and New York City. From locally owned shops to world-class brands like Hermes and trendy farm-to-table restaurants to classic diners, Princeton has it all.

4️⃣ Montclair

Known for its blend of urban and suburban conveniences, Montclair is the perfect choice for New York City commuters (it's only 15 miles away from the city) seeking top-notch schools, a vibrant year-round cultural program, excellent restaurants, and an abundance of parks and green spaces.

5️⃣ Ridgewood/Ho-Ho-Kus

Realtor.com also recently named Ridgewood as the third most popular zip code in the U.S. for its idyllic setting, proximity to Manhattan, and many parks. Both towns are located in Bergen County, about 18 miles from New York City, and are two of the most affluent communities in the Garden State.

No love for South Jersey? Hmm…

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

