Transgendered comedian Julia Scotti on LGBTQ acting

Comedian Julia Scotti knows how hard it is to make it transgendered in the entertainment industry. The comedian who stunned America when she came out on "America's Got Talent", weighed in on Scarlett Johansson pulling out of the starring role in "Rub and Tug". The movie is based on the story of a transgendered man Dante Tex Gill, who ran a ring of prostitution fronts. Amid a backlash from the transgendered community, Johansson left the project. Julia was on my show yesterday and we talked about Johansson leaving and the acting world for the transgender community as a whole.

"In a perfect world, it [an actors gender identity] shouldn't matter," Scotti said. "But Scarlett Johansson can pretty much pick whatever, she could play Mary Todd Lincoln...but there's so few opportunities for trans actors and actresses. So when you get a movie that's supposed to be about a trans person, hire a trans person."

Scotti will be appearing with Uncle Floyd and Steve Trevelise, Saturday Aug 3rd at The Brook Arts Center.

More from New Jersey 101.5: