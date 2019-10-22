What does a competitive cyclist named Rachel McKinnon have to do with New Jersey or high school sports?

Everything.

She is transgender and has been dominating the world of female cycling. Of course she has, considering her incredibly unfair competitive advantage. Her dominance of the sport has come with great controversy according to a piece on FoxNews.com.

“It is not complicated. The science is there and it says that it is unfair. The male body, which has been through male puberty, still retains its advantage; that doesn’t go away. I have sympathy with them. They have the right to do sport but not a right to go into any category they want,” said Victoria Hood, a former champion in the same sport, in a Sky News interview.

She’s 100% right. Transgender people deserve our respect, our compassion, our understanding. Transgender people deserve to use the restroom for which they identify. However what transgender people do not deserve is an unfair competitive advantage in sports.

Rachel McKinnon clearly disagrees.

She was quoted by Sky News as saying, “By preventing trans women from competing or requiring them to take medication, you’re denying their human rights. All my medical records say female.”

Her records might say that, society and laws might say that, but her body mass says otherwise.

What does all this have to do with New Jersey? Our new transgender policy says transgender students must be allowed to compete on the teams with which gender they identify. This will put the same unfair advantage of male strength onto a female team. The year-old guidelines are right to allow transgender students to use the bathroom they feel comfortable with. They are right to say the student’s identity must be recognized by staff. But they’re completely wrong to marginalize hard-working female athletes by allowing such unfair competition. Remember some of these kids are striving for athletic scholarships and a future. Political correctness should not win out over logic.

What do you think? Take our poll.