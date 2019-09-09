Tractor trailer plunges off Turnpike ramp, bursts into flames

CARTERET — A tractor trailer fell off a New Jersey Turnpike overpass Sunday evening onto Turnpike property and burst into flames, sending plumes of smoke into the air and temporarily shutting down the mainline Turnpike.

The Carteret Fire Department said on its Facebook page that the truck went off the ramp at Exit 12, at the toll plaza near the Holiday Inn, and burst into flames after an explosion. State Police said on its Twitter account that the incident happened around 6:30 p.m.

The initial response closed all lanes on the northbound Turnpike and then just the off-ramp from the northbound lanes, causing a multi-mile delay.

Freight train tracks under the Turnpike were also closed by the incident, according to the fire department.

A foam truck and hazardous material team were also sent to the scene, according to the Carteret Fire Department.

The Carteret Fire Department told NBC 4 New York the truck, a refrigerated fruit truck, hit another vehicle before plunging off the ramp to the ground.

State Police did not immediately return a message seeking additional information about the crash, including the condition of the driver.

