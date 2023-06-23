Top ladies golfers are in New Jersey

⛳ The golfing world is focused on NJ this week

For the next few days, New Jersey is hosting the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at the famed Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield.

Chris Hunt, the executive director of the New Jersey Golf Foundation, said many people believe 2023 is the year of women’s golf in New Jersey because the Garden State is hosting four LPGA events this year.

“It shows off the state of New Jersey, the wonderful facilities that we have here in New Jersey as far as golf courses are concerned, some of the most famous in the world.”

He said this is the fourth LPGA event in New Jersey this year and “the economic impact is going to be tremendous.”

Inspiring young golfers

VR Golf at Adventure Crossing USA (Photo courtesy of Rich with ACUSA)

Hunt said the mission of the PGA is to grow the game and inspire a new generation of younger golfers and “what better way to grow the game than to have the best women in the world pretty much parked in New Jersey for a 2 month period.”

Last month the Cognizant Founders Cup tournament was held at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton.

The Mizuho Americas Open was played May 30 to June 4 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City.

The ShopRite LPGA classic wrapped up a week and a half ago in Galloway Township.

And the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol will conclude this Sunday.

The New Jersey Golf Foundation, which is the charitable arm of the New Jersey PGA, is focused on positively impacting lives and communities through the game of golf.

Helping those in need

“We have a youth pillar, a military pillar and a special needs partner, and we have some wonderful partners in New Jersey and we try to grow the gam as much as we can in all aspects," Hunt said.

The New Jersey Golf Foundation has received a $250,000 grant from PGR Reach, the PGA of America’s charitable arm and the money will be used to upgrade the Inspiration golf range, on the campus of the VA’s Medical Center, which is open to the public.

