🍕 Summer at the Jersey Shore boasts some of the best boardwalk eats

🍋 Where can you get the best pizza, lemonade, and funnel cake?

🍨 Here's a list of the top 12 spots for boardwalk goodies

Pizza, fries, funnel cake, and ice cream. Everyone has a boardwalk food or drink favorite.

We asked our NJ 101.5 listeners on our Facebook page to weigh in and tell us what some of their favorite boardwalk foods are and where they can be found. The below list represents some of the most popular responses we received.

Wildwood

Joe's Pizzeria (Facebook) Joe's Pizzeria (Facebook) loading...

Joe’s Italian Pizzeria (Pizza)

2812 Boardwalk, Wildwood

Boasting that it has the biggest pizza slices on the boardwalk, patrons rave about these slices as well as the Upside Down Sicilian at Joe’s. But it’s not cheap. A pie is $25.95. A slice is about $5.

The Original Hot Spot (Facebook) The Original Hot Spot (Facebook) loading...

The Original Hot Spot (Sausage and Peppers)

3421 Cedar Ave & Boardwalk, Wildwood

Want a great sausage and pepper sandwich? Go to The Original Hot Spot on the Wildwood boardwalk. Owned and operated by the Rotondi Family, this business has been in existence on the Wildwood boardwalk since 1962. Their famous Italian sausage sandwich for $12 offers a choice of hot or sweet sausage with onions, peppers, and sauce.

Curley's Fries (Facebook) Curley's Fries (Facebook) loading...

Curley’s Fries (French fries)

3501, 2501 Boardwalk, Wildwood,

Boardwalk fries are a must. These types of fries are made to order, cooked multiple times, and served hot with light salt. Curley’s Fries in Wildwood is a favorite among patrons. They are super crispy and come in a variety of flavors including regular, Cuban, sriracha, and Old Bay.

Seaside

Maruca's famous tomato pie (Facebook) Maruca's famous tomato pie (Facebook) loading...

Maruca’s Tomato Pies (Pizza)

601 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights

You can’t come to the Jersey Shore without getting a slice from Maruca’s on the Seaside boardwalk. With their trademark cheese and sauce swirls, Maruca’s has always stood apart from other pizzas on the boardwalk. A 12-inch pie costs about $13. An 18-inch large pie is $23 and a 24-inch extra large pie costs $38.

Park Seafood, Seaside (Facebook) Park Seafood, Seaside (Facebook) loading...

Park Seafood (Seafood)

1800 Boardwalk #2, Seaside Park

Another favorite on the Seaside boardwalk is Park Seafood. Patrons swear by the fried shrimp po'boy sandwich which comes with tomato, onion, and romaine lettuce. The Lobster pot which is stuffed with shrimp, clams, mussels, red potatoes, and corn. The stuffed flounder is another favorite, and of course, their crab cakes. Don't leave without a to-go bag of fresh-cut potato chips.

Point Pleasant

Tequila Sunrise at Martell's in Point Pleasant (Jen Ursillo) Tequila Sunrise at Martell's in Point Pleasant (Jen Ursillo) loading...

Martell’s Tiki Bar (Fresh-Squeezed OJ)

308 Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach

If you visit Point Pleasant, you must stop at Martell’s Tiki Bar. Not only will you enjoy the tiki bar ambiance, live music, palm trees, salty air, and sweet beach smells, but you’ll also be treated to the best Tequila Sunrise or screwdriver drinks. Why? Because they use fresh-squeezed orange juice. For food, try either the Tiki Tacos or the lobster BLT (lobster claw meat, lettuce, tomato, and bacon, served on a brioche roll and a side of chipotle mayo).

Cape May

Hot Dog Tommy's (Hot Dog Tommy's) Hot Dog Tommy's (Hot Dog Tommy's) loading...

Hot Dog Tommy’s (Hot Dogs)

319 Beach Ave, Cape May

If you want a great hot dog on the boardwalk, look no further than Hot Dog Tommy’s. Choose from a leaner weiner (all-meat pork and beef puppy on a soft steamed bun), a bigger bad dog (all-beef Black Angus dog on a soft deli bun), or a vegan dog. Choose as many toppings as you want like the classic mustard, ketchup, and relish. But there are some other unique toppings like BBQ sauce, crunchy onions, crushed potato chips, salsa, any kind of cheese, baked beans, mac n’ cheese, hot pepper bacon jam, and more.

Several Jersey Shore Boardwalks

Kohr's Original Creamsicle and chocolate ice cream cones, Lavallette (Shannon Christensen) Kohr's Original Creamsicle and chocolate ice cream cones, Lavallette (Shannon Christensen) loading...

Kohr’s Ice Cream (Ice Cream)

Located on the boardwalks in Point Pleasant, Seaside Heights, Ocean City and Wildwood is Kohr's. A trip to the boardwalk and an ice cream cone go hand-in-hand. As long as that ice cream is from Kohr’s. You can’t miss that stand with the blue sign with the white letters. The five Kohr brothers opened an ice cream stand on the Coney Island boardwalk in 1919 and it’s been a Jersey Shore boardwalk favorite for years. The soft frozen custard and hard ice cream are served up in napkin-wrapped cones. The creamsicle flavor (orange-vanilla twist) is the legendary flavor, but you can’t go wrong with a vanilla-chocolate swirl either.

Ocean City

Bob's Fresh Lemonade in Ocean City (Doug Ferraro) Bob's Fresh Lemonade in Ocean City (Doug Ferraro) loading...

Bob’s Lemonade (Lemonade)

708 Boardwalk, Ocean City

If you’re looking for a refreshing treat after a day on the beach, grab an iced cold cup of Bob’s fresh lemonade. It’s made from fresh-squeezed lemons. The drink comes in one size and is filled with ice. The lemonade is a mix of tart and sweet.

Brown's Donuts (Facebook) Brown's Donuts (Facebook) loading...

Browns (Donuts)

110 Boardwalk, Ocean City

At the north end of the Ocean City boardwalk is Browns, a place famous for its donuts. Browns offer a half dozen kinds of donuts like vanilla glazed, chocolate glazed, cinnamon, powdered sugar, honey-glazed, and plain. You’ll definitely wait in line though so be sure to get there early in the morning before they run out.

Atlantic City

LoPresti's funnel cake (Facebook) LoPresti's funnel cake (Facebook) loading...

LoPresti’s Pizza & Grill (Funnel Cake)

1701 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

You’re probably thinking why would a boardwalk pizza joint have great funnel cake? But LoPresti’s was featured on The Food Network channel has having the best funnel cake at the Jersey Shore. LoPresti’s has become a landmark favorite among locals and tourists because of its funnel cake and 28 flavors of ice cream. There are five varieties of funnel cake---original with powdered sugar, Oreo, Nutella, funnel cake with soft serve ice cream, and funnel cake with fruit toppings. The prices range from $9.75 to $13.75.

Jordan Jansson Photo Jordan Jansson Photo loading...

Fralinger’s (James Candy Company) (Salt Water Taffy)

1901 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

Good old-fashioned chewy salt water taffy is a favorite at this sweet shop. The family-owned business has been making salt water taffy since 1880. It is a staple on the Atlantic City boardwalk. Go in and check out their taffy flavors. You can even customize a box to snack on while walking the boards or take home to family and friends.

